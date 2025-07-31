Dune Awakening Reveals a Change It’s Making to the Game With Next Update

Dune: Awakening is going to make a substantial change to one key aspect of the game in its next update. With a new game, bugs are common, and this update is much more of a small patch than a major update, but it’s going to fix an issue that was plaguing so many players. Dune: Awakening players will have to wait awhile longer for the update, however, as it’s not planned to release even within the next week.

Dune: Awakening‘s next update will focus largely on fixing a bug around Pentashields. The development team put out a small note for this patch, saying, “With the upcoming 1.1.20 patch, we are making a change that will fix a bug that allowed building Pentashields without proper support.”

“As a consequence, all Pentashields built in this way will collapse when the patch goes live,” it continued. “If you have any Pentashields built this way (not attached to the walls but to one another), please rebuild them properly to avoid losing your base.”

The patch is not available just yet, though. Funcom is expected to launch this on August 12th, though that is just the current ETA. There is, however, a Dune: Awakening Public Test Client on Steam so you could test the 1.1.20 patch features early.

Two other significant changes are being made. The patch also noted that colliding ornithopters will now get an impulse applied to separate them, hopefully mitigating the griefing done to Carrier Ornithopters when players swarm with several ornithopters.

The patch is also adding buttons to “Deposit All Blood” and “Deposit/Extract All Water” for blood purifiers and water cisterns in Arrakis. These two features are also in the Test Client, and the developers asked players to specifically test those two things. They are also disabling taxation and sandstorms during the first week of the patch.

In order to entice players to try these new features out, Funcom will give players a top-tier buggy, a Scout Ornithopter, an Assault Ornithopter, and a Carrier Ornithopter for free. Gamers must have already created a character for the Public Test Client, and the rewards will be available after 19:00 CEST (17:00 UTC) on July 30th.

These will be claimed from the menu, but you’ll also have to put them together. You will receive all the parts needed, but you will need to weld them together. The devs recommend leaving inventory space because anything you can’t hold will drop to the ground, and you won’t want to lose a crucial piece of your free Assault Ornithopter.

Dune: Awakening is currently only available on PC. It is expected to one day arrive on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2026, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed. The developers have been solely focused on PC for the time being, since and prior to the June 5th early access release date.

The developers said in a press release that it “will” be coming to console “sometime” next year, so while that doesn’t tell us much, it does suggest that all the bug fixes and other things that occur during the life of the PC version will benefit gamers down the road. It just might be almost 18 months before that happens.