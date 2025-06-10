Dune: Awakening Is Already Giving Out Its First Freebies (Here’s How to Get Them)

After an impressive showing during its Advanced Access period, the full launch for Dune: Awakening has arrived. Officially out today, June 10th, Dune: Awakening is welcoming a whole new wave of gamers to Arakkis. To celebrate the game’s official launch, Funcom has unveiled its first wave of Twitch freebies for the game. In addition to a series of cosmetic items to help build your base, gamers can claim a special Atreides Officer Suit cosmetic through a new Support a Creator Twitch event for Dune: Awakening.

Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO set in the world of Dune. And clearly, gamers were more than ready to see what this latest sci-fi game has to offer. Dune: Awakening has flown up the Steam concurrent charts since its full release earlier today, hitting over 139,400 players and counting. Reviews from Advanced Access on through release day land the new sci-fi MMO in a solid Very Positive rating range on Steam.

Gamers who purchased the Season Pass are now getting ahold of the first set of DLC, with a variety of statues to help decorate their home base. The Deluxe and Ultimate editions also come with a few costumes to customize your character. But if you prefer your new cosmetics to be of the free variety, a new set of Twitch drops for Dune: Awakening has arrived.

How To Get all Dune: Awakening Twitch Freebies

The first wave of Twitch drops for Dune: Awakening began on June 5th and runs through June 24th. This set of freebies features three different base-building cosmetics, all with an Observer theme. The freebies are:

The first wave of Dune: Awakening Twitch drops

Observer Foundation – Watch 30 Minutes

Observer Floor – Watch 1 Hour

Observer Wall – Watch 2 Hours

To get the items, gamers will need to connect their Twitch account to their Dune: Awakening account. Then, watch a participating Dune: Awakening stream with the Drops Enabled tag for the requisite amount of time to earn each reward.

This first set of Twitch drops is just the beginning, however. Along with the original wave of traditional Twitch drops, Dune: Awakening has revealed a special Support a Creator event freebie. Gamers who purchase or gift subscriptions to Dune: Awakening content creators will be able to earn all four pieces of a new, exclusive Atreides Officer Suit. This event begins today, June 10th, and runs through July 8th.

The exclusive Atreides Officer Suit

Technically, this item isn’t entirely free, as it requires subscribing to at least two creators on Twitch to earn. However, if you have a creator you want to support (or a free Amazon Prime sub to burn), this is a nice bonus for hitting the subscribe button. Your subscription can be for any tier.

Funcom has already teased that they plan to roll out additional free Twitch drops for Dune: Awakening. The new freebies will likely be revealed closer to when the current Twitch drops expire on June 24th. So, even if this first round of freebies doesn’t interest you, it may be worth linking your Twitch account to stay ready for more enticing item drops in the future.

Dune: Awakening is available now for PC via Steam. A console release for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is planned for sometime later.