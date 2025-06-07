Dune Awakening Shares Hotfix Patch Notes, Plus Daily Update Plans

Sci-fi MMO Dune: Awakening is officially available in Advanced Access on Steam. While the game doesn’t fully release until June 10th, gamers who bought the Deluxe Edition or above are already exploring Arrakis. And so far, gamers like what they see. But as with many MMOs, Dune Awakening is finding its servers put to the test by gamers’ early interest. To help keep things running smoothly, developer Funcom has deployed a hotfix aimed at improving server stability. Not only that, but Funcom plans to patch Dune: Awakening on a daily basis over the next few days.

Dune: Awakening lets players explore Arrakis in an open-world, survival MMO format. Since Advanced Access began, over 71,000 players have checked out the game so far. As gamers face off against the sandworm and build their fortresses, they’ve encountered a few unexpected bugs along the way. That’s where the daily patches come in, working to improve the game ahead of its full launch next week. Funcom expects to deploy new patches around the same time each day, within reason. So, there will likely be Dune: Awakening downtime starting at around 4:00 AM EDT for the next few days.

We will patch the game today at 10:00 CEST. The maintenance process is expected to last up to 2.5 hours. However, we will bring the servers back online as soon as the patching process is complete.



Please note that, for the first few days, we may patch daily and will try to stick… — Dune: Awakening (@DuneAwakening) June 7, 2025

Today’s Dune: Awakening update is a small hotfix patch. Mostly, this patch will help improve game client and server stability. It will also make some small UI adjustments and improve localization for a few areas. Some minor glitches, particularly with multiplayer elements like PvP, have also been fixed.

For a full list of bug fixes and improvements, check out the complete patch notes as shared by Funcom on Steam:

Changes

Improved game client and server stability.

The button in Server Browser to visit other sietches now reads Visit instead of Join. When you press it, you will be asked to confirm your choice. In addition, top-left corner of the in-game UI will now show the Sietch you’re visiting. Please note that this is currently also displayed in the Streamer Mode . This will be changed in a future patch.

. This will be changed in a future patch. Improved localization in a few areas.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the party could break after the players in the party returned from Deep Desert to Hagga Basin.

Fixed some edge cases with possible rubberbanding in melee PvP combat.

Dune: Awakening is currently available for PC via Steam in Advanced Access and will release fully on June 10th. The game will release on Xbox and PlayStation consoles at a later date.