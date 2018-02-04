Dungeons 3 Gets a DLC That Lets You Beat Up Fairytale Characters

Does the Fairy Godmother just tick you off? Are you suspicious of woodland creatures who sing? If you’re way over far away lands, magnificent castles, and magical love stories, then pick up an axe and check out the new DLC Update for Dungeons 3. In this dungeon manager, the player in control of Absolute Evil, a faction ruled by a Dark Lord and commandeered by a seriously cool dark elf priestess. Your goal is simple: to take over everything good, make it bad, and bask in the glow of everyone’s pain while using exploding sheep as your signature weapon. We’re not sure that this will do you any good, but hey, it’s there and it’s pretty.

Here’s what the official press release has to say about it: Fairyland is a despicable place and is home to the Good Fairy, a disgustingly respectable and virtuous creature who has been arming heroes with invigorating potions and is generally the detestable source of all good deeds. With the help of some bewitched heroes (and more than a few exploding sheep) the Absolute Evil sets off to put an end to this story once and for all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new DLC, titled Once Upon a Time, turns the Good Fairy that we all know and love and turns her into the ultimate boss: a force of Good that only ferocious hell armies can destroy.

Here’s a brief overview of the game itself, which will receive two more updates some time this year:

The dungeon manager you’ve been waiting for: Dungeons 3 is the biggest, best, and evil-est dungeon sim yet, topped off with a fully reworked overworld RTS mode.

is the biggest, best, and evil-est dungeon sim yet, topped off with a fully reworked overworld RTS mode. Under new management: Command the united forces of evil under the guidance of new character Thalya and lead them to victory.

Size does matter: Extensive single player campaign with 20 missions and more than 20 hours of playtime, randomly generated levels, a brand-new co-op mode for two players, more rooms, and more unique abilities.

Speak no evil: The fan-favourite Dungeons narrator is back with his unmistakable voice, continuing the Dungeons legacy in the best way possible

Dungeons 3 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as a digital download.