Exclusive Preview: ‘Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish’ #1

IDW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish #1, by writer B. Dave Walters and artist Tess Fowler. The preview, seen in the attached image gallery, shows a group of wizened and battletested adventurers waiting for a powerful foe. As the wizard Helene and the warrior Xander leap into battle, the comic transitions to Helene’s first day as an adventurer as she discreetly leaves home. Set in the Moonshae Isles of the Forgotten Realm, the new Dungeons & Dragons comic will show a group of adventurers at the start and end of the journey, while slowly revealing how they became legendary warriors.

Both Walters and Fowler are Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts with long lists of credentials. Walters frequently appears on various Geek & Sundry RPG streaming shows, appeared on D&D’s “Stream of Many Eyes” event and was the DM of Theogony of Kairos, a D&D streaming series that featured characters jumping from Level 0 to Level 20 in a heartbeat. Fowler has contributed to multiple Critical Role art books and was an artist for the fantasy series Rat Queens and the high profile Black Crown series Kid Lobotomy. The comic will also have variant covers with character sheets showing the characters’ progression from low level characters to epic adventurers.

Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish will appeal to both D&D fans and lovers of traditional fantasy comics. The comic expertly juggles scenes from both the present day and the past, giving the book a simultaneous feel of an high-level epic fantasy arc and a humble origin story. The series also features classic Dungeons & Dragons races like Dragonborn, Kenku, and the Tabaxi, which shows newcomers to the fantasy franchise a look at how stories can differ from the traditional fantasy stories featuring elves and dwarves.

Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish #1 will be released in comic book stores and on ComiXology on March 20th.