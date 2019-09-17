Here’s How Dungeons & Dragons’ New Adventure Teases Baldur’s Gate III

The new Dungeons & Dragons adventure contains a possible tease to the upcoming Baldur’s Gate III video game. Earlier this year, Larian Studios surprised the video game world when they released a trailer for Baldur’s Gate III, the long-awaited next installment in the Baldur’s Gate franchise of games. The Baldur’s Gate games served as an introduction for many fans to the world and mythology of Dungeons & Dragons, and Baldur’s Gate quickly became one of the most recognizable cities in the D&D multiverse. When the new Baldur’s Gate game was introduced, Larian Studios teased that it would have ties to Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, a new D&D campaign released today that starts off in Baldur’s Gate before quickly descending into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells. And while it’s unclear how Descent Into Avernus will tie into Baldur’s Gate III, there is a subtle nod in the campaign book that the two are connected.

In addition to a Level 1 – Level 13 campaign, Descent Into Avernus also contains a Gazetteer for Baldur’s Gate, providing updates about the city in the over 100 years that have passed since Baldur’s Gate II. The Gazetteer also details the current Council of Four, the council that rules over and leads the city. One of the members is Duke Belynne Stelmane, who recently suffered a “seizure” caused by a mind flayer taking mental possession of her. The gazetteer notes that Stelmane wages a silent war against the mind flayer’s influence and is biding her time until she can figure out how to signal for aid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what does Stelmane have to do with Baldur’s Gate III? Well, the initial trailer for Baldur’s Gate III teased that mind flayers will be one of the main threats of the new game. While we don’t know what the mind flayers are plotting in Baldur’s Gate III, Descent Into Avernus teases that their plot has already begun on the city.

Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus is available for sale now.