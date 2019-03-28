Become an Owlbear-Themed Pro Wrestler in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement provides a complete guide to building a characters that’s a natural inside the squared circle. Ashley and Isaac May recently released Battles, Brawls, and Belts, a new guide for “combat entertainment” in Dungeons & Dragons. These rules can be used either in gladiatorial combat or for creating your own version of pro wrestling in D&D, complete with faces, heels, and finishing moves. The 64 page guide is lovingly crafted for pro wrestling fans, with not-so-subtle references to the WWE and other wrestling federations. The guide also comes with 12 new subclasses and a “Momentum” system that fighters can use to turn a gladiatorial match in their favor.

The guide is divided into four parts. The first provides a basic breakdown of how to build a complex gladiatorial arena, complete with championships, sponsorships, and even explanations about how to put on a bonebreaking and brutal show without actually dying. The second part contains one new subclass for each of D&D’s 12 core classes, including the delightful “Path of the Owlbear” subclass for Barbarians, which grants players the ability to adopt an owlbear’s physical strength and abilities. The third part details a new Momentum system, which rewards players for completing certain flashy moves. As players gain momentum points, they can utilize them to unlock certain abilities and maneuvers in combat. The section also contains optional rules for grappling, which allows players to attempt different kinds of submission holds, throws, and takedowns. The final part contains potential rivals for the character to face within the gladiatorial ring.

Battles, Brawls, and Belts contains something for just about every D&D fan. Personally, I was a fan of the grappling moves in the supplement, as they provide a bit more variety to the grapple mechanic than simply decreasing movement speed. Different submission moves and throws have different effects, and they can be used even outside of a gladiatorial arena. The guide is also exceptionally well-written and designed, and is well worth the $9.95 cost.

Battles, Brawls, and Belts is available for $9.95 on the DMs Guild.

