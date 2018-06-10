Beadle and Grimm’s Boxes Offer Premium Supplies for ‘Dungeon & Dragons’ Adventures

A new company called Beadle and Grimm’s is offering premium boxes containing all the supplies you need to run your next Dungeons & Dragons adventure.

Founded by actor Matthew Lillard (of Scooby Doo and Scream fame) and Bill Rehor, Charlie Rehor, Jon Ciccolini, and Paul Shapiro, Beadle and Grimm’s launched concurrently with last weekend’s announcement of Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, Dungeons & Dragons’ newest adventure storyline. The company is currently selling “Waterdeep: Dragon Heist Platinum Edition” boxes containing maps, miniatures, and other supplies that DMs can use to efficiently run the next campaign.

Lillard and Beadle and Grimm’s co-founders aren’t just business partners, they’ve also played D&D together for over 25 years. The company is actually named after two of their earliest characters – Beadle the Dungeon Delver and Grimm the Dragon Slayer.

While the Platinum Edition box isn’t cheap (a box costs $499), it definitely offers a premium experience for players. With maps of Waterdeep, ready-made battle maps of key encounters, props and handouts, and over 20 miniatures, the box is perfect for the D&D group that has a bit of extra money, but not a lot of extra time.

“Our company belief is that there’s a DM/game out there that has the money but not the time to deliver a great game experience,” Lillard wrote on Twitter last week. “If everyone kicks in and you play that box for a year, we believe our box is value added.”

As an official licensed partner of D&D, the Platinum Edition’s supplies uses the same art that appears in Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and other products. This means that DMs can finally share all that cool art that appears in every D&D book…without spoiling what the monsters plan to do to players.

One of the most innovative parts of the box are special monsters cards that can be hung on a DM screen. One side contains a picture of the monster to give players an idea what they’re facing, while the other side (visible only to the DM) contains all of the monsters’ key stats.

Although only a Platinum Edition is available for sale right now, Beadle and Grimm also plans to release Gold and Silver Editions of the boxes, each of which contain fewer items than the Platinum Edition.

You can check out a trailer for the Platinum Edition up above, or visit Beadle and Grimm’s website for more information. The Platinum Edition box will be released in November.