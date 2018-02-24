New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Board Game Announced, Will Tie Into Unannounced Adventure

Gale Force Nine is coming out with a new Dungeons & Dragons board game.

ICv2 reports that Gale Force Nine is promoting a new cooperative board game based on an upcoming D&D adventure, with a release scheduled for August. Announced at the New York Toy Fair, Gale Force Nine noted that the new game would have a $50 price point and could be played by two to four players.

Unfortunately, the board game publisher couldn’t give the game’s title or any firm details about the game, as it ties into an unannounced D&D adventure, which is due to come out in September 2018. We don’t know much about the new adventure, other than Wizards of the Coast has given it a codename of “Broadway.” Wizards of the Coast’s codenames usually give some vague clue about their projects, but we’re stumped unless this adventure has something to do with musicals. Gale Force Nine hinted that we’d get more information on the game in June, so expect Wizards of the Coast to announce the new adventure before then.

Gale Force Nine also has several other D&D products coming out later this year, including licensed model painting kits. The “Adventurers Paint Set” contains paint, a paint brush, and a resin miniature. Gale Force Nine Brand Manager Blair Mackey told ICv2 that the paint sets are aimed at players who collect D&D miniatures but haven’t tried their hand at painting yet. There will be two sets: a starter kit with ten colors and a larger “expansion pack” that contains 36 colors and a larger miniature. Both these sets will be released in June 2018.

Finally, Gale Force Nine is coming out with some new reference card decks, following the release of their spell card decks. The Monster Manual decks will feature relevant statistics and attacks for different monsters, perfect for dungeon masters looking to cut down on some of the clutter behind the screen. Gale Force Nine is also releasing a deck of Magic Item Cards, perfect for when an adventurer stumbles across some loot in a dungeon.

The deck releases are also planned for June.