Worlds Collide as AEW Wrestler Joins Wrestling-Themed Dungeons & Dragons Show

The worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and wrestling will collide once again when Brandon Cutler joins the cast of Droaam & Defiance Wrestling next week. Cutler, an active AEW wrestler and AEW’s executive producer of content, announced that he would appear on Hyper RPG’s new D&D show on January 7th as Arliss the Hiss, a Yuan-Ti wrestler and former pit fighter. He’ll be duking it out against Razorhide, a gnoll played by Ify Nwadiwe, in the first ever “Brawl in the Living Wall” match. You can watch Cutler’s announcement below:

Don’t forget to join us for our first episode in 2020 next week! Ariss the Hiss (@BranCutler) brings the pain in the first ever #DnDW BRAWL IN THE LIVING WALL!! Catch Droaam and Defiance Wrestling 1/7/2020 6pm PST on https://t.co/6RmtKb8xaX!! @Hyper_RPG @Wizards_DnD pic.twitter.com/MkwKiyUffO — Kaiji Von Tang (@KaijiTang) December 31, 2019

Droaam & Defiance Wrestling stars a cast of well-known voice actors and YouTube personalities, including Nwadiwe, Kaiji Tang, Marcy Edwards, Anna Brisbin, Sean-Ryan Petersen and Cristina Vee. All five of the players use monsters as their PCs, including a harpy, a medusa, and a gelatinous cube. Set in the noir-inspired world of Eberron, Droaam & Defiance features non-conventional takes on classic D&D monsters, and is packed full of wrestling references that any wrestling fan will appreciate. It’s a fun D&D show that shows just how flexible the game can be with the stories it tells. After all – professional wrestling is basically live action roleplaying with a smattering of athletics checks and acrobatic checks, so it fits surprisingly well with Dungeons & Dragons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can catch up on Droaam & Defiance Wrestling on Hyper RPG’s YouTube page. New episodes air every Tuesday at 6 PM PT on HyperSpace RPG’s Twitch channel. Episodes are also hosted on D&D’s official Twitch channel.