Demogorgon Will Appear in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Next Publication

Demogorgon will be part of Dungeons & Dragons‘ next publication.

In a recent video published by D&D Beyond, a web resource that lets players and DMs seamlessly manage their game, D&D lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford confirmed that the demon princes will appear in Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes. While Crawford didn’t name Demogorgon specifically, he noted that Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes was republishing the demon lords that appeared in a past adventure, an adventure which featured popular demon princes like Demogorgon, Orcus, and Jubilex.

Demogorgon is one of Dungeons & Dragons‘ most powerful antagonists, a two-headed demon with mandrill-like heads and tentacles for arms. While there are many demon princes in Dungeons & Dragons, Demogorgon holds the formal title of the Prince of Demons, which signifies his superiority and power over other demons. Of course, Demogorgon gained new levels of popularity after Stranger Things named its first season antagonist after the powerful D&D monster.

Technically, this isn’t the first time that Demogorgon and his demon prince counterparts have made appearances in the Dungeons & Dragons‘ current 5th Edition. The demon princes were at the heart of the Out of the Abyss adventure published in 2015 as part of the “Rage of Demons” storyline. However, in that adventure, players only fought wounded versions of Demogorgon and other demon princes instead of facing them at their full fury. Out of the Abyss did contain full stat blocks for Demogorgon and other demon princes for 5th Edition rules, and Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes is republishing those statblocks for a wider audience.

In addition to the demon princes, Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes will also contain stat blocks and entries on several arch-devils. As demons and devils despise each other (a conflict that will be detailed in Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes), the new entries will allow players to even stage a massive free-for-all featuring some of the most fearsome creatures in the game.

Crawford also revealed in the video that Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes will also have new options for cultists and worshippers of various demons and devils. While the Monster Manual already had stat blocks for cultists and cult leaders, the new publication has options to make different infernal cults feel distinct and unique. Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes also contains ways to connect tiefling characters to specific rulers of hell. These options will provide players with unique ways of customizing their character, such as new magical options that normal tieflings don’t have.

Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes will be available on May 29th for $49.99.