What is Project Sigil? Dungeons & Dragons’ Latest Virtual Experiment

Virtual tabletops have become an increasingly important tool for TTRPG fans, as many groups are spread across the country. There are many options out there for players to experience a virtual version of Dungeons & Dragons and most any system they prefer. With plenty of third-party options already on the (virtual) table, Wizards of the Coast launched their web-based VTT, D&D Beyond Maps. However, this isn’t the only virtual option in the works from the Dungeons & Dragons teams. While Maps is in Beta, another virtual option called Project Sigil is in the alpha testing phase.

The Project Sigil alpha launched in September 2024, just a month before Maps entered beta. With one web-based D&D VTT already out there, many fans were curious about what Project Sigil would have to offer. Although players looking at the project will undoubtedly call it a VTT, the D&D team is branding Project Sigil as “a 3D sandbox” and as a more immersive complement to Maps. But what is Project Sigil, actually?

Spell animation in the Project Sigil photo mode

In a recent visit to Wizards of the Coast, ComicBook got a look at a Project Sigil demo and an opportunity to discuss the project with one of the developers. From the experience, it’s clear that Project Sigil is very much still in flux, with the team relying on player feedback to help fine tune the use case for a 3D sandbox that’s similar to, but isn’t quite, a VTT.

Project Sigil Blends Tabletop and Video Game Elements to Give D&D Fans Another Tool

Project Sigil is still in the alpha testing phase, and the player base continues to grow as the team expands the playtest. As more players get into the tool, the developers hope to collect more feedback and refine the product even more. And indeed, the team seems to be taking player’s lead on what Project Sigil will be and how it might be used.

During the presentation, we got a close look at what the 3D sandbox is capable of. It allows the player to build 3D map models using various set pieces. The items have a videogame feel thanks to the use of Unreal Engine, but the map grid during creation has a distinct TTRPG feel. Once the map has been created, players can then add 3D minis of monsters, player characters, and NPCs. These can be customized in a dynamic way, letting players swap out new weapons as they acquire them. Project Sigil also features a photo mode, letting you set up minis and monsters for cinematic shots.

These elements, along with animations for some spells and items on the map, give Project Sigil a videogame look and feel. But not everything that happens in a game of D&D will be automated. You can roll 3D dice right onto the board, and a character sheet will still be required to implement the nuance of character actions. While some simple spells may play out with the click of a button, more complex ones will require player and DM collaboration.

This hybrid feel makes Project Sigil not quite a straight-up VTT thanks to the animations and certain automated map reactions, but not quite a video game, either. Indeed, sandbox does seem like the most apt description. For the DM who wants to painstakingly craft a 3D world for a campaign-ending encounter, Project Sigil certainly offers the tools to do so. The individual elements are beautifully designed and intricate, making it easy to build a 3D world with an immersive look and feel. Integration with D&D Beyond allows for easily pulling in character sheets and assets from existing adventures, as well. But the specific use case for Project Sigil remains a bit up in the air.

Map building in Project Sigil

Unlike Maps and other browser-based VTTs, Project Sigil has higher demands when it comes to specs. While you could have your whole group in Sigil at once, it’s more likely the DM might project images on screen or run it from their device while players watch a livestream and use pen and pencil character sheets at home. And while the maps are beautiful, they’re likely to require some time from the DM, meaning it’s unlikely that many groups would run every session in a higher-effort system like Project Sigil.

Because the project is still in the alpha phase, much of what’s currently in the game might change over time. For those interested in getting a firsthand look at Project Sigil and helping shape the future of the 3D not-quite-a-VTT, look out for expanded playtest invitations in February. Those in the D&D Beyond Master Tier will get first dibs on the playtest, which includes multiplayer functionality. Though a beta testing signup was previously announced, Project Sigil will be staying in the alpha phase for a bit longer as more players join and offer feedback.