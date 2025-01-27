Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 Releases Early for PS5, But Not on Purpose

Larian Studios has somehow released Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 early for those on PlayStation 5 consoles. In recent months, Larian has been winding down its work on BG3 as it begins moving on to its next project. Despite this, the studio has continued to promise that Patch 8 for its acclaimed RPG would be rolling out in 2025 and would implement crossplay among many other features at long last. Now, in advance of BG3 Patch 8 formally releasing, the update has accidentally gone live on PS5.

As of this morning, Patch 8 for Baldur’s Gate 3 rolled out on PS5 in advance of its actual release date. Larian itself soon after confirmed that the update had arrived even though it wasn’t meant to. The studio said that it is now working with its partners (likely those at PlayStation) to determine how this happened in the first place. It also stressed to fans that if they make saves to their file in Baldur’s Gate 3 with this update installed, it won’t be compatible with the Patch 7 version of the game when it eventually reverts.

“No, the Patch 8 stress test hasn’t yet begun. Yes, PS5 players do currently have access to Patch 8,” Larian wrote. “While we work with our partners to understand what’s going on, please note that any new saves made while on Patch 8 will not be compatible with Patch 7.”

Although this situation is surely a messy one for Larian, it does suggest that work on Patch 8 of Baldur’s Gate 3 is likely finished. As such, its formal release date for all platforms should be relatively soon. Prior to that launch date, though, Larian will be doing a stress test for BG3 to ensure that the update works as it should without any problems. To that end, those looking to take part in that testing phase can sign up now to be involved.

Whenever Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 does release, it should mark the end of Larian’s major support for the game. While subsequent patches for BG3 could roll out to fix smaller bugs and other issues, Patch 8 is meant to serve as a conclusion to work on the title that began back in 2020 upon its release in early access.