Kickstarter Campaign Wants to Bring Back Classic ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Miniatures Seen in ‘Stranger Things’

A new Kickstarter campaign is vying to bring back a classic line of Dungeons & Dragons miniatures.

In the 1980s, Grenadier Models produced pewter miniatures for Dungeons & Dragons and several other tabletop games. One of the company’s most popular products was its “Dragon Lords” series, which featured a variety of different fantasy figures ranging from troops of dwarves to monsters like orcs and goblins. One of the “Dragon Lords” best known figures is the Demogorgon, which famously made an appearance in Season 1 of Stranger Things.

Grenadier Models went out of business in 1996, but their molds were purchased by their Italian distributor and are now in the hands of the Italian company Mirliton S.G., which still uses the molds. After Stranger Things came out, Mirliton S.G. started producing the Demogorgon and Mind Flayer figures. Now, Mirliton S.G. has launched a new Kickstarter campaign to bring back other figurines from the classic “Dragon Lords” line.

The Kickstarter will be used to bring back five different “Dragon Lords” sets: the Wizards: Masters of Sorcery set, the Halfling Party set, the Dwarves Troop set, the Dungeon Explorers set, and a classic Monsters set. All five sets were popular back in the 1980s, and Mirliton wishes to bring back the sets for a new generation of fans.

Mirliton S.G. is requesting the funds in order to produce new master models and molds. While Mirliton S.G. has the original master models and molds, it’s necessary to create new molds in order to preserve the originals and also get the models ready for mass production. A total of 68 different miniatures will be re-created using the Kickstarter funds.

As part of the Kickstarter campaign, Mirliton S.G. is giving special Grenadier Models miniatures to backers. Backers can choose between a special female ranger, an amazing dancing salamander figure, or a set of four orcs. Higher level backers can also pick out a set for backing the project.

The only downside to the campaign is that, as an Italian company, there will be some high shipping costs if you live in the United States and want to back the campaign. You’ll need to pay 35 euros for shipping in addition to your pledge if you want figures shipped from Italy to the United States.

The campaign has already met its $3,695 goal and has 29 days remaining. You can check it out here!