New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Adventure Adds Dangerous Gunslinging Bad Guys

Dungeons & Dragons is adding a new type of threat in the form of gunslinging villains in its newest adventure.

Waterdeep – Dragon Heist is set to come out tomorrow, September 7th, and fans are impatiently waiting for their chance to explore the City of Splendors. Some of the content from the new adventure is starting to leak out online, including one of the new type of villains players will face in the game.

D&D Beyond recently listed out of all of the magic items and NPCs in the game, and players immediately latched onto a listing for a “Drow Gunslinger.” The Drow are dark elves, and one of the potential “big bads” of the campaign is a famous drow mercenary named Jarlaxle.

While guns aren’t a new concept in the worlds of D&D (and they’re a popular choice in many homebrew settings), this is one of the first times that an NPC character in Fifth Edition play was specifically made with the ability to shoot at players.

An AMA on Reddit revealed how dangerous the drow gunslingers can be. According to the post, the gunslingers can ignore half-cover and three-quarters cover, which makes them especially dangerous in urban settings where there are plenty of places to hide. What makes these particular gunslingers especially dangerous is that their bullets can also deal out extra poison damage in addition to their usual piercing damage.

Interestingly, Critical Role‘s Matt Mercer is listed as a consultant on Dragon Heist. Critical Role‘s first campaign prominently featured a gunslinger character named Percy, and Mercer homebrewed an entire gunslinger class for his game. While we don’t know the full extent of Mercer’s involvement with Dragon Heist (although he has said that he helped with the villains), it’s possible that Mercer consulted on the creation of these new and dangerous threats.

Waterdeep – Dragon Heist comes out tomorrow, September 7th.