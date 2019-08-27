Battle (or Befriend) Guy Fieri in Dungeons & Dragons

The Mayor of Flavortown is now the King of Dungeons & Dragons thanks to a new third party supplement. Guy Fieri is best known for his flamboyant personality and his love of tasty foods, both of which are showcased in his long-running TV show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. An unconventional cultural icon, Fieri has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity of late thanks to his lighthearted Twitter account and a slow appreciation of his affable nature towards food and life. So, it’s no surprise that somehow has converted Fieri into a powerful Dungeons & Dragons monster, one that can tickle your taste buds or leaving you clutching your stomach in pain.

Willy Abeel recently published Culinary Weapons, a short DMs Guild supplement that features the “Man of Flames” along with several culinary feats and a list of 20 different weapons that can also be found in the kitchen. The Man of Flames, according to Abeel, traveled to the Town of Flavors at a young age and eventually traveled across the Multiverse to discover the best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and study their exquisite feasts.

The Man of Flames is a Neutral Good creature with a Challenge Rating of 20. While the Man of Flames can attack with either a wok, tongs, or an impressive list of spells, his true power comes from the meals that he can quickly prepare in the heat of battle. These meals can either stifle his opponent’s ability to attack or provide the Man of Flames with one of several benefits, including giving himself advantage on saving throws or ability attacks. As a Man of Honor, the Man of Flames will typically knock out an opponent instead of mortally wounding them and will always make sure his allies are fed a special meal (granting them various benefits in battle) before they fight.

The Man of Flames is a fitting homage of Guy Fieri, one that showcases his good nature and his fearsome dedication to flavor. You can check out the Man of Flames in Culinary Weapons, which is available on the DMs Guild for $1.99.