Play as the Spawn of an Elder God in Dungeons & Dragons

A new third-party Dungeons & Dragons supplement gives players the ability to become a child of a great cosmic evil. While Dungeons & Dragons is rooted in traditional high fantasy, the game also uses themes and influences from other literature and genres. For instance, many players choose to incorporate elements of cosmic horror, a genre first popularized in the work of H.P. Lovecraft. Cosmic horror typically involves hidden forces seeking to unleash terrifying powers beyond recognition, with world-ending consequences. These stories usually involve sleeping gods, cultists, or people slowly corrupted by cosmic power.

Recently, Miłosz Gawęcki released a new Dungeons & Dragons race that gives players a firm tie to the Elder Evils that lurk on the periphery of our imaginations. The Half-Farspawn is a race created when an aberration or cosmic evil taints a mortal child, either through an unholy union or simply because the child’s mother was near some cosmic confluence. The Half-Farspawn ages quickly and usually exist to pave the way for their progenitors and spread their evil influence around the world. While Half-Farspawn are pushed towards evil, some resist the urges of their maker and actively fight to keep the Elder Gods at bay.

All Half-Farspawn gain a +2 to Constitution, have Darkvision, and have a pair of tentacles as extra limbs somewhere on their body. Different subraces have additional abilities – a Half-Deepspawn can temporarily transform into a writhing mass of tentacles, terrifying all nearby opponents, while a Half-Starspawn can tap into cosmic forces to cause their body to glow and gain temporary hit points under select circumstances.

We’ve previously covered some of Gawęcki’s other DMs Guild work, which often touches upon the vastness of cosmic horror. For those who want to bring a little darkness into their campaign, give the Half-Farspawn a try today.

The Half-Farspawn is available for purchase for $1.95 on the DMs Guild.