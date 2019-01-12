This Marvel Cinematic Universe Meme Explains ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Classes Perfectly

A hilarious new meme is making its way around the Internet that succinctly explains the four core arcane magic classes in Dungeons & Dragons.

In Dungeons & Dragons, there are two distinct types of magic: arcane magic and divine magic. There’s a lot of different explanations as to how the two types of magic are separate, but the easiest way to explain the difference is that divine magic comes directly from some sort of higher power (a god or nature) while arcane magic is the ability to manipulate reality.

D&D‘s Fifth Edition has four arcane spellcasting classes: Wizard, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Bard. While they all have access to somewhat similar spells, the ways they learn their spells and how they use them differ greatly. Luckily, some innovative soul has come up with a simple way to differentiate them using Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.

Doctor Strange represents the Wizard, the class with the greatest range and ability of the arcane casters. While Strange is known as the Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Universe, his skillset and origins are much closer to that of a wizard. After all, Strange wasn’t born with arcane abilities; he learned them over time through research and training. Because he learned magic on his own, he has a much greater range of spells and abilities, as shown during his fateful showdown with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Scarlet Witch represents the Sorcerer, a class with innate arcane abilities. Unlike wizards, sorcerers are born with their arcane abilities and can’t learn new spells as quickly as wizards. However, sorcerers can increase their spell’s potency using metamagic, giving them more raw power than a wizard.

Loki is the Warlock of the group. Warlocks usually have much darker origins than other arcane casters, as they gain their abilities by making a pact with a more powerful (and usually evil) being. While Loki has his own innate magic abilities, he received even greater powers when Thanos gifted him the Mind Stone in the first Avengers movie.

Rounding out the quartet is Scott Lang, who represents the Bard. A bard is a jack of all trades and usually plays the role of the comic relief in a party of adventurers. Although Ant-Man’s abilities aren’t really magical, his attitude and place in the MCU is right in line with what a bard does in a typical D&D adventure. And while bards take a lot of flack, they often end up being the ones to save the day.

So, who do you think are the best MCU representations of the other D&D classes?