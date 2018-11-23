Someone Turned Matt Mercer Into a ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Character

A tabletop RPG designer has turned Matt Mercer into an actual Dungeons & Dragons NPC, ready to be inserted into your next campaign as an ally or foe.

Matt Mercer is a celebrated voice actor, best known for his work in video games like Overwatch and Fire Emblem and in anime like Attack on Titan and Dragon Ball Super. He’s also a major part of the resurgence of Dungeons & Dragons as the Dungeon Master for Critical Role, one of the most popular streaming “live play” shows that features the popular tabletop RPG.

Crosshead Studios, a design company that develops miniatures and third party monsters for D&D, has released a new character based off of Mercer and his work. The character, Carter M.M. Hewit, combines Mercer’s various roles into an awesome NPC with unique abilities that can be used as friend or foe for a D&D party.

The D&D version of Mercer is a gunslinger, inspired by Mercer’s role as McCree in Overwatch and the gunslinger subclass Mercer designed for Critical Role. In addition to having both short and long range attacks, the D&D-ified Mercer also has the ability to regain hit points or re-roll one saving throw, traits taken from the Fighter class.

The most innovative part of the build is maneuverability gear, taken from Attack on Titan. Mercer voices Levi in the English dub of the series, so it’s a nice nod to more of his voiceover work and is in line with the D&D character’s tinkering background. Instead of running or walking at his normal speed, the character can use the maneuverability gear to move into the air, giving him an extra advantage while attacking.

The art used for the character has plenty of little Easter eggs too, ranging from a Thundercats logo on the rifle (Mercer voiced Tygra in the 2011 TV show) to a belt buckle that reads “BAMF” in Dwarven runes.

This is a pretty great NPC build, a character that’s dangerous but not too overwhelming for Level 5-7 parties. It’s also a touching tribute to one of the cornerstones of today’s D&D community and a major reason why thousands of people have tried out the game in recent years.

You can check out Crosshead Studio’s other work here or check out their Patreon page.