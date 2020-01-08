Dungeons & Dragons to Announce Next Book This Week

An Amazon listing has revealed that Dungeons & Dragons plans to announce its next major product this week. The listing, which was discovered over the weekend, is for a “March Release Book” that will be announced on January 9th. The listing uses a generic “Coming Soon” image for the cover and says to “Keep an eye on wherever you get your D&D news for a preview of the book” in its product description. The release date for the book is listed as March 17th, 2020.

Although we don’t have any firm details about the next Dungeons & Dragons book, we do have a few clues as to what it will be. Amazon also has a listing for a “Forgotten Realms – Laeral Silverhand Explorer’s Kit” that contains a new set of dice and other “miscellany”, which will be released on the same day as the next D&D book. It’s almost certain that the dice set ties into the new book, which means that the book has something to do with Laeral Silverhand, a powerful mage based out of Waterdeep. Dungeons & Dragons has a tendency of naming its sourcebooks after famous characters, so the next book may be written from Silverhand’s point of view.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dungeons & Dragons has also released a series of recent “Unearthed Arcana” playtests for various new subclasses, which seems to hint that we’ll be getting some new player options soon. That seems to hint that the new book will be closer to Xanathar’s Guide to Everything than a book like Volo’s Guide to Monsters – so this new release could be closer to an expansion than a new Monster Manual or sourcebook. However, we reported last year that Dungeons & Dragons was also working on a new book with content written by female creators like Marisha Ray and Deborah Ann Woll, so it’s also possible that this is that book.

We’ll find out more news about the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons book on January 9th. Mark your calendars and stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more D&D information!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.