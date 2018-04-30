‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Selling Pride Shirts to Support LGBTQ Center

Dungeons & Dragons fans can show off their support of the LGBTQ community by buying a new shirt that supports a great cause.

Wizards of the Coast is holding a fundraiser to support the Lambert House, a Seattle based center for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth. Supporters can buy a shirt featuring the iconic D&D ampersand decked out in rainbow colors to support the fundraiser. Shirt options include a t-shirt, a tank t-shirt, youth t-shirts, a hoodie sweatshirt or a crew neck sweatshirt.

According to the fundraising page, “the Lambert House empowers youth through the development of leadership, social, and life skills by offering over 20 programs, activities, resources, and services on an on-going, year-round basis.” Funds will be used by the Lambert House to purchase a permanent headquarters in the Seattle area in order to help expand their outreach.

Wizards of the Coast is based out of the Seattle area. The company participated in Seattle’s Pride parade last year with employees marching behind a banner that read “Dragons and elves belong in our world, and so do you.”

Dungeons & Dragons has always given players the option of presenting their characters’ gender however they like and to express their sexuality in whatever way they wanted. The Player’s Handbook even notes that players shouldn’t feel confined to binary notations of sex and gender and adds that a character’s sexual orientation is for the player to decide. The upcoming publication Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes will also introduce a special blessing for elves that can allow them to be sexfluid and actively choose their biological sex after a long rest.

Shirts cost $25-$42 a piece, with the net proceeds going towards the Lambert House. Supporters can also choose to donate additional money or simply donate in lieu of purchasing a t-shirt.

The fundraiser is hoping to sell a total of 5,000 t-shirts by May 23rd. As of press time, Wizards of the Coast is still looking to sell over 3,000 more shirts. You can check out their fundraising page here.