‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Releases Princes of the Apocalypse Adventure for Roll20

Dungeons & Dragons has made one of their recent adventure modules playable on the Roll20 platform.

Roll20 announced that players can now purchase the “Princes of the Apocalypse” module to play on their online tabletop gaming site. Roll20 allows tabletop RPG players to play Dungeons & Dragons and other games on their computer. While players can build their own adventures on the site, they can also purchase pre-made adventures that come with encounters and dungeons pre-loaded.

“Princes of the Apocalypse” first came out in 2015 and pits adventurers against the forces of Elemental Evil, a classic group of D&D antagonists. The adventure will guide players from Level 1-15 as they battle evil cultists led by four prophets who want to trigger a cataclysmic elemental apocalypse.

“Princes of the Apocalypse” contains more than a few nods to the classic “Temple of Elemental Evil” adventure, which was written by D&D creator Gary Gygax. While “Princes of the Apocalypse” isn’t exactly a remake of “Temple of Elemental Evil”, it can be seen as a spiritual successor of sorts, although players can just as easily go into the adventure with no knowledge of D&D lore and still enjoy it.

While DMs would typically need a Monster Manual to get full stats for some of the creatures found in “Princes of the Apocalypse,” the Roll20 version comes with full character sheets for every monster and NPC encountered in the adventures. The Roll20 version also comes with 20 different battle maps complete with dynamic lighting and optional “fog of war” for those players who really want to get immersed into the game. Roll20 has even converted the new spells found in “Princes in the Apocalypse” for use on their site.

While in-person meetups are still the ideal way to play Dungeons & Dragons, Roll20 is perfect for groups who can’t get together regularly. With on-site video and voice chat functions, Roll20 lets DMs narrate the action and helps them control their monsters online. Some DMs use Roll20 even when they have a group that can meet in person, as it provides invaluable help with combat encounters.

You can purchase “Princes of the Apocalypse” on Roll20 for $49.95.