Amazon Leaks Unexpected ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Setting Book

Amazon may have inadvertently leaked plans for a full-blown Dungeons & Dragons/Magic: The Gathering crossover.

Earlier today, D&D fans discovered an Amazon listing for a D&D publication titled Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica. Ravnica is a setting of the Magic: The Gathering card game. The listing for the book specifically calls it a campaign setting, which would make the book the first full campaign setting publication since Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dungeons & Dragons has been teasing new campaign settings for weeks, although most fans were expecting a new version of a campaign setting like Eberron, Dark Sun, or Spelljammer. While many D&D fans might be familiar with Ravnica, this would mark the first time that the Magic: The Gathering setting would be get a full campaign setting tying it to the D&D multiverse.

Amazon listings for Map Packs and dice related to the new setting were also found.

Dungeons & Dragons was supposed to make an announcement on plans for new campaign settings for Fifth Edition tomorrow.

The planet of Ravnica consists of one giant city ruled by guilds. Magic: The Gathering introduced Ravnica back in 2005 and returned to the setting back in 2018.

Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons are both owned by Wizards of the Coast, and the two games have collaborated on crossovers before. Dungeons & Dragons periodically releases “Plane Shift” supplements explaining how to adapt some of the many worlds of Magic: The Gathering for use in a D&D game.

The description for the new book reads: “A perpetual haze of dreary rain hangs over the spires of Ravnica. Bundled against the weather, the cosmopolitan citizens in all their fantastic diversity go about their daily business in bustling markets and shadowy back alleys. Through it all, ten guilds–crime syndicates, scientific institutions, church hierarchies, military forces, judicial courts, buzzing swarms, and rampaging gangs–vie for power, wealth, and influence. These guilds are the foundation of power on Ravnica. They have existed for millennia, and each one has its own identity and civic function, its own diverse collection of races and creatures, and its own distinct subculture. Their history is a web of wars, intrigue, and political machinations as they have vied for control of the plane.”

The new D&D publication will be released on November 20, 2018. No price was listed for the new book.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.