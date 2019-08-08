Russo Brothers Reveal Their Most Played Dungeons & Dragons Adventure

The Russo Brothers have revealed which Dungeons & Dragons adventure they always fall back on when they need to kick back and relax. Earlier this week, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame sat down to do an AMA (short for Ask Me Anything) on Reddit. One of the questions they answered was whether they’ve taken a vacation after their grueling slog of directing Captain America: Winter Soldier and the last two Avengers movies basically back to back. The poster then asked what the Russos do to “kick back and relax.” The Russos responded that they’ve both taken vacations recently, but then they gave a surprising answer as to what they do as a relaxing hobby.

“When we want to kick back and relax, we replay the “Lost Mines of Phandelver” [Dungeons & Dragons] campaign. Over and over again…,” the Russos responded on Reddit.

Lost Mines of Phandelver is the introductory adventure included in the current Dungeons & Dragons Starter Kit, which is widely available both at gaming stores, and places like Barnes and Noble and Target. The adventure is for 4-6 Level 1 players and is set in the Forgotten Realms, the popular campaign setting where most of D&D’s recent adventures take place. After the players rescue a dwarf from a goblin tribe, they learn that the dwarf has discovered a famous lost mine and eventually face off against a dangerous foe known only as the Black Spider.

Despite being an introductory adventure, Lost Mines of Phandelver is a popular adventure in part for its mix of engaging NPCs and captivating story hooks. Recently, Dungeons & Dragons released a companion adventure, Dragon of Icespire Peak, which is also set in the same area of the Forgotten Realms.

The Russo Brothers are noted D&D fans and have often cited the games as one of their favorite hobbies growing up. Joe Russo also directed the Community episode “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” which showcased the tabletop roleplaying game while showing how it helped with social problems and teambuilding.

