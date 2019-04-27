‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Supplement Adds Slimes As a Playable Race

A new third party Dungeons & Dragons supplement lets players create a playable slime character. Slimes and oozes are a staple of fantasy games like Dungeons & Dragons, a strange sort of creature that lurks in just about every dungeon and cave. Barely sentient, these slimes are usually fodder for low level parties, although the occasional slime will get the drop on a player and make their lives miserable. However, the light novel series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (recently adapted into a popular anime series) has shown a different side to slimes, showing that they can be more than just a nuisance in cave.

Jacky Leung recently released a new supplement on the DMs Guild that adds a new playable slime race to Dungeons & Dragons. The Juiblexian race are slimes and oozes given sentience by the Demon Lord Juiblex, giving them intelligence in addition to their endless hunger. While each Juiblexian is difference, they’ve all consumed enough of something to achieve an evolutionary pinnacle. The Juiblexian supplement comes with three different subraces – a corrosive subrace that dissolves everything it touches, a blasphemy subrace that gains a random elemental resistance at the start of each long rest, and a mnemonic subrace with the ability to mimic other humanoid forms.

All Juiblexians have certain benefits to their amorphous forms, including an immunity to poison, the ability to squeeze through tight spaces, and the ability to function without sleep without suffering any exhaustion. Because of they have all the benefits of being an ooze, some players might see the Juiblexian as a bit overpowered compared to other races. However, a good DM can adjudicate whether or not a Juiblexian is appropriate for their campaign or if there’s any tweaks needed to ensure that the Juiblexian’s abilities are in line with other players. Personally, I would love the opportunity to play as a sentient slime, and I think this race is ripe with roleplaying potential.

The Juiblexian supplement is available on the DMs Guild for $1.00. Let us know what you think about the race in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCbus to talk all things D&D!

