‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Supplement Adds New Stalker Class

A new third-party Dungeons & Dragons supplement introduces the Stalker, a new player class that relies heavily on intelligence to take down foes. If you’re not playing as a Wizard, many D&D players look at Intelligence as a “dump stat” that has little impact on gameplay. While Intelligence helps with lore and background information, it has little practical effect on the abilities of most classes. However, Jacob Kellogg has released a brand new Stalker class, a blend of Rogue and Ranger that relies heavily on Intelligence in order to take down its prey.

Many of the Stalker’s core abilities allow it to add its Intelligence modifier to ability and damage rolls, giving players an incentive to have as high of an Intelligence score as possible. Once a Stalker names a creature as its quarry, it can add its Intelligence modifier to any damage the Stalker deals to it. Over time, the Stalker also adds its Intelligence modifier to Initiative rolls as well. In addition, all Stalkers are proficient in the use of poison, to the point that they can quickly craft it in a fraction of the time it usually takes, and can stalk their quarry even when they can’t see it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like other classes, the Stalker has several subclasses that offers additional specialty. The Bounty Hunter is particularly adept at learning about a nemesis and comes with the (overpowered) ability to have advantage on Wisdom, Intelligence, and Charisma saving throws against magic. The Ghostkiller is particularly adept at killing the undead, the Monster Hunter is fantastic at taking down giant beasts, and the Ninja is….well, it’s a ninja. Notably, the Stalker doesn’t have any magical abilities – so players can create a character that is fully reliant on their wits, reflexes, and natural abilities.

The Stalker is an interesting homebrew class, one that fills an interesting middle ground between the Ranger and Rogue. While some additional tweaks might be needed to make it fit at your table, both players and DMs should take a long look at the Stalker class if they’re looking for a trained killer or urban bounty hunter type of character in their next campaign.

The Stalker Class is available for $3.99 on the DMs Guild.