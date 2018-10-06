‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Puts ‘Dragon Heist’ Chapter Online for Charity

Want to learn more about the City of Splendors? Well, Dungeons & Dragons has released a key chapter of Waterdeep: Dragon Heist online for a good cause.

Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast released “Volo’s Waterdeep Enchiridion” on DMs Guild, an online marketplace for various D&D supplements and adventures. The chapter was originally posted in the new Waterdeep: Dragon Heist adventure, but is now being published separately to benefit the Extra Life charity.

“Volo’s Waterdeep Enchiridion” is a truncated guide to the city of Waterdeep, written from the perspective of the famous world traveler Volothamp Geddarm. The book explains the history of Waterdeep and some of its many famous locations and residents. The guide is useful to both DMs looking to bring the famous Forgotten Realms city to life and players who want to immerse themselves in the history and culture of Waterdeep before they sit down to play Waterdeep: Dragon Heist.

The new D&D adventure is set in Waterdeep and puts players on the trail on a massive hoard of gold hidden somewhere in the city. Players will clash with one of four dangerous factions along the way, determined by the season that the adventure takes place in.

While “Volo’s Waterdeep Enchiridion” is part of Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, this chapter can be enjoyed by everyone. The chapter contains no spoilers about the adventure and can even be useful for players who have a character that has lived in Waterdeep for their entire life and would be familiar with the city.

The best part about the guide is that all proceeds from it go towards Extra Life, a charity in which gamers raise money for children’s hospitals around the world. Dungeons & Dragons regularly raises money for Extra Life and has released several other supplements to benefit charity.

You can purchase “Volo’s Waterdeep Enchiridion” for just $5.99 here. Waterdeep: Dragon Heist is available wherever D&D books are sold.