‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Announces New Adventure

Wizards of the Coast has announced the newest Dungeons & Dragons storyline, Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, which will take players into the iconic Forgotten Realms city to embark on an epic urban treasure hunt.

The company announced the new storyline today at its ambitious “Stream of Many Eyes” live event in Los Angeles. To celebrate the reveal of Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, the D&D team transformed a Hollywood studio into a replica of Waterdeep, complete with iconic locations like the Yawning Portal Inn and the Field of Triumph.

Fans can get their first glimpse of both the recreation of Waterdeep and Waterdeep: Dragon Heist by tuning into D&D’s Twitch channel. The Stream of Many Eyes will feature plenty of adventures based on the new storyline, along with live-action puzzles and cosplay. Since Waterdeep is frequented by many of D&D’s most well-known characters, we could even see someone like Elminster, Volo, or Drizz’t make a surprise appearance on the stream.

Fans can also visit Waterdeep on Sunday by purchasing a ticket to one of several D&D sessions featuring celebrities like Deborah Ann Woll, the WWE’s Big Show, and Joe Manganiello, along with members of the popular D&D webshows Critical Role and Dice Camera Action and the hit RPG podcast The Adventure Zone. Tickets, which include access to the Waterdeep set and tons of swag, are still available for purchase here.

Dungeons & Dragons releases a new adventure storyline each year — a fully formed campaign for players to explore and embark on. The adventures are great for DMs who are either just starting off or don’t want to plan out every nuance of a new fantasy world and for players looking to revisit (or visit for the first time) iconic locations that have been part of the D&D multiverse for decades.

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist will provide tons of details for running adventures in a fantasy city such as Waterdeep. Players will need to use diplomacy, intrigue, stealth and their wits to follow clues and solve puzzles in the daring urban treasure hunt. The cover suggests that Jarlaxle from the popular Legend of Drizz’t series will make an appearance in the quest, along with the dangerous Beholder crime boss Xanathar.

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist goes on sale on September 20, 2018.