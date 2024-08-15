A Second Dungeons & Dragons Young Adventurer’s Collection Box Set Will Release This Fall

Ten Speed Press have announced a second box set for their young adventurer’s guides that will release later this year, with The Young Adventurer’s Collection Box Set 2 offering four new Dungeons & Dragons books that allow readers to immerse themsevles in the fantastic magic and monsters of the beloved 50-year-old tabletop role-playing game franchise. The books are authored by Jim Zub, Stacey King, and Andrew Wheeler, and offers an introduction to some of the characters, locations, creatures, and magical elements used to create a epic Dungeons & Dragons tales to young adventurers.

Decsriptons for each book from the Penguin Random House webpage for the upcoming boxed set note that the collection includes the following introductery guides:

Keep Beasts & Behemoths close at hand—this manual of monsters might save your life! This immersive bestiary introduces you to D&D’s most memorable monsters, from the smallest demiliches to the most dangerous rocs.

No creature is more fascinating and terrifying to an adventurer than a dragon! Dragons & Treasures presents a one-of-a-kind course on the unique personalities, fabled treasures, and wondrous artifacts of the most legendary of creatures: dragons!



Explore the geography, inhabitants, and legends of D&D realms with Places & Portals. Featuring fascinating lore, advice on wilderness survival, and the basics needed for any journey, this guide will help you traverse the worlds of D&D—and create your own!



Discover wondrous enchanted items and curious constructs with Artificers & Alchemy. Learn about autonomous created creatures like the warforged, peculiar phenomena like eldritch storms, and sentient weapons like Snicker-Snack the Greatsword, as well as the artificers who make them.



Per the press release for The Young Adventurer’s Collection Box Set 2, there’s already some acclaim for the book from Fatherly, who states the collection is “A book series that aims to get kids excited about the D&D’s lore and potential stories . . . the books familiarize readers with some of the tenets of D&D’s lore and tropes while encouraging them to get excited about what they can create in this space.”

The upcoming boxed set will retail for $34.99 USD and is set for release on September 24th, but pre-orders are available now through any major retailer you typically purchase books. The first set is still available for purchase and includes Monsters & Creatures, Warriors & Weapons, Dungeons & Tombs, and Wizards & Spells.