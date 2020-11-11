Dungeons & Dragons Makes Some Big Changes to the Artificer

Dungeons & Dragons has made some significant revisions and updates to its Artificer class. Earlier this week, Dungeons & Dragons released a new set of errata for a few of its past books, providing updates that will be reflected in the upcoming Tasha's Cauldron of Everything expansion. One of the most notable revisions was to the Artificer class, the new class introduced in last year's Eberron: Rising from the Last War campaign setting. The revisions update several class features, while also streamlining the class a bit to make Artificers easier to play.

The biggest change is that Artificers can now create a homunculus servant once they have the ability to create Artificer Infusions at Level 2. Previously, an Artificer could only make a homunculus servant once they reached Level 6. The homunculus servant's stat block was also modified, most notably by changing the servant's attack bonus to match their master's spell attack bonus. The Battle Smith's Steel Defender statblock received several similar updates, and both the homunculus and Steel Defender can now take actions on their own if their Artificer is unconscious.

Several other changes were made mostly to "future-proof" the Artificer for future editions, such as giving the Artificer the ability to replicate any common magic item, as opposed to only common magic items found in Xanathar's Guide to Everything. Additionally, artificers can now use thieves' tools (an item included in their starting equipment) for class abilities that previously required tinker's tools.

None of these changes are exactly groundbreaking or fundamentally shift what the Artificer can do, but they are significant quality of life updates that should make the Artificer a little easier to play. You can check out the full list of changes in the errata published on Dungeons & Dragons' webpage. The Artificer will also be re-printed in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything.