Dungeons & Dragons Buy 2, Get 1 Free Deal Is Back on Amazon
If you're interested in getting started with Dungeons & Dragons, or you want to seek out new adventures, Amazon has a deal going that you'll want to take advantage of. A buy 2, get 1 free sale is live on Amazon that features a random assortment of products - including a wide range of D&D books. If you search for "Dungeons & Dragons" in the sale's search bar, you'll uncover a treasure trove of items. We've picked out some of the best items in the list below. Keep in mind that new books could be added or removed from the sale at any time.
- Candlekeep Mysteries
- Essentials Kit
- Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
- Xanathar's Guide to Everything
- D&D Mordenkainen's Tome Of Foes
- The Rise of Tiamat
- Eberron: Rising from the Last War
- D&D Waterdeep Dragon Heist
- Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide
- Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage
- Out of the Abyss
- Dungeons & Dragons Ghosts of Saltmarsh
- Tomb of Annihilation
- 123s of D&D - Dungeons & Dragons Children's Book
- Heroes Feast
- Art & Arcana
- The Monsters Know What They're Doing: Combat Tactics for Dungeon Masters
- The Game Master's Book of Random Encounters
Again, you can shop Amazon's entire Buy 2, get 1 free sale right here while it lasts. You can mix and match any of the eligible products with your D&D purchase to earn your freebie.
