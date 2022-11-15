Amazon Unveils Plans For a 48-Hour Black Friday 2022 Sale
Amazon has run two Prime Day sales since July, and they've been offering early Black Friday deals for weeks, but if you thought that meant they would downplay Black Friday proper in some way, think again. They're launching a new 48-hour sales event, and you don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage – but it helps.
As you might expect, Amazon has lined up some of the biggest discounts of the year for Black Friday 2022. This includes everything from their own Alexa-enabled devices to Hasbro toys to YETI. Tech, fashion, fitness, toys, and much, much more. They will also be dropping surprise deals every 30 minutes during periods of the event. Everything you need to know can be found right here, including a sneak peek at some of Amazon's best Black Friday 2022 deals.
When Do Amazon Black Friday 2022 Deals Start?
Amazon's 48-hour Black Friday event starting on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 24 and concludes on Friday, November 25th. Amazon will offer early Black Friday deals leading up to the main event that include brands such as Carhartt, Nintendo, Xbox, and Meta. A detailed breakdown of the early sales can be found below. You can keep tabs on all of Amazon's early Black Friday deals right here.
- Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo Show 15, Echo Dot (5th Gen), Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids, Echo Studio, and Echo Auto
- Save up to 60% on select Ring devices and bundles including Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Ring Stick Up Cam
- Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV devices including Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series, Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max
- Save up to $100 on Fitbit smartwatches, fitness trackers, and scales
- Save up to 30% on select licensed FIFA World Cup Gear
- Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses
- Save up to 30% on select Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage
- Save 25% on Carhartt Rain Defender Special Edition Hoodies
- Save up to 25% on Koolaburra by UGG Shoes
- Save up to $70 on Meta Quest 2 and get two games for free
- Save $10 on Xbox controllers
What Deals Will Amazon Offer On Black Friday 2022?
Amazon has offered a sneak peek at some of the best deals that will be up for grabs during the course of their 48-hour Black Friday event:
- Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna
- Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings
- Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel
- Save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, and monitors from HP and Dell.
- Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle
- Save up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel
- Save up to 30% on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon
- Save up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines
- Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW
- Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black
- Save up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf
- Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware
- Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix
- Save on living room furniture, mattresses, beds, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, and ZINUS
Tips for Amazon Black Friday 2022
Amazon has also provided a list of tips that Prime members can take advantage of to earn special discounts and promotional credits:
- Save More with Gift Cards: This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Amazon customers will have access to Lightning Deals and promotional credit offers by purchasing gift cards from top brands such as Nordstrom and Uber. With a qualifying purchase, customers will receive 20% instant savings or up to $15 in Amazon promotional credit.
- Shop with Prime – CHASE Ultimate Rewards Prime: This holiday season, eligible Prime members can get 50% off purchases, saving up to $20 that can be spent over one or multiple transactions, when paying with Chase Ultimate Rewards November 24 -28 on Amazon.com. Visit amazon.com/chaseoffer to check eligibility and activate offer.
- Save on Take-Out: The holidays bring the perfect opportunity to order in and cozy up to entertainment with friends and loved ones. With access every day to unlimited streaming of movies and series on Prime Video, Prime members in the U.S. can also get $10 off a Grubhub order over $25 using the code GiveMe10. This deal is available November 25-28 and can only be used once. Prime members must be signed up for the existing free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial, available at amazon.com/grubhub.
- Set Up Personalized Deal Notifications: Customers can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit amazon.com/dealalerts on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. Once the Black Friday event begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.
- Stock Up and Save in the Prime Section: Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Prime members save 25% when they spend $50 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands' Stock Up & Save program, helping them prepare for holiday entertaining.