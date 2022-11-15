Amazon Unveils Plans For a 48-Hour Black Friday 2022 Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon has run two Prime Day sales since July, and they've been offering early Black Friday deals for weeks, but if you thought that meant they would downplay Black Friday proper in some way, think again. They're launching a new 48-hour sales event, and you don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage – but it helps.

As you might expect, Amazon has lined up some of the biggest discounts of the year for Black Friday 2022. This includes everything from their own Alexa-enabled devices to Hasbro toys to YETI. Tech, fashion, fitness, toys, and much, much more. They will also be dropping surprise deals every 30 minutes during periods of the event. Everything you need to know can be found right here, including a sneak peek at some of Amazon's best Black Friday 2022 deals.

When Do Amazon Black Friday 2022 Deals Start?

Amazon's 48-hour Black Friday event starting on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 24 and concludes on Friday, November 25th. Amazon will offer early Black Friday deals leading up to the main event that include brands such as Carhartt, Nintendo, Xbox, and Meta. A detailed breakdown of the early sales can be found below. You can keep tabs on all of Amazon's early Black Friday deals right here.

What Deals Will Amazon Offer On Black Friday 2022?

Amazon has offered a sneak peek at some of the best deals that will be up for grabs during the course of their 48-hour Black Friday event:

Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna

Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings

Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel

Save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, and monitors from HP and Dell.

Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

Save up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel

Save up to 30% on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon

Save up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines

Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW

Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black

Save up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf

Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware

Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix

Save on living room furniture, mattresses, beds, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, and ZINUS

Tips for Amazon Black Friday 2022

Amazon has also provided a list of tips that Prime members can take advantage of to earn special discounts and promotional credits: