Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Announces Post-Launch Plans

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will continue to receive new content through the fall with a mix of free and paid DLC. Tuque Games announced its post-launch plans for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, the upcoming action hack-and-slash game starring Drizzt Do'Urden and other iconic D&D characters. Tuque Games will release two sets of free DLC that will add new levels and a new difficulty ranking. A paid expansion - Echoes of the Blood War - will also be released in the fall that adds a new playable character, a new storyline, new levels, and more. As previously announced, the first free DLC pack will also include a couch co-op mode, allowing two players to simultaneously play on one console. A new gameplay trailer was also released as part of the announcement.

Dark Alliance is set in the Forgotten Realms and is the first new D&D-branded video game in several years. As part of the post-launch announcement, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to participate in a second playthrough of a level, this time with a full party of four players. This time, the playthrough featured two different difficulty levels, the standard "Challenge Rating 1" and the more difficult "Challenge Rating 2." The CR 1 run felt pretty much like any action hack-and-slash, with players cutting down foes in quick-paced combat. However, the CR 2 run was where the game really got intriguing. Our party had to work together and determine whether to spread out and engage our foes in 1v1 combat or focus our firepower and let other enemies take potshots at us. Coupled with the environmental hazards (this particular level featured belching fire and lava), many encounters quickly got out of hand...much in the same way a combat encounter in D&D often goes sideways.

The preview culminated in an epic fight against The Chef, a gruesome-looking verbeeg that dealt tons of area of effect damage to the whole party. The Chef fight on the lower difficulty level was still tough, and the second fight on the higher difficulty level...,well, let’s just say that our un-coordinated party didn’t stand a chance. You can check out more of our preview in the video above.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance launches on June 22, 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.