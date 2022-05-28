Dimension 20's Next Dungeons & Dragons Show Is All About Vampires

✖

Dimension 20 has announced their next season and it's all about vampires. Earlier this week, Dropout.tv announced Dimension 20: Coffin Run, a new 6-part tabletop game focused on the followers of Dracula. The new series will feature Jasmine Bhullar as Game Master with players Erika Ishii, Carlos Luna, Zac Oyama, and Isabella Roland. Coffin Run will use Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition rules, with some embellishment and custom rules and a non-traditional D&D setting – 19th century Transylvania. The first episode of the series will debut on June 8th at 7 PM ET on Dropout.tv, with new episodes launching weekly.

Coffin Run will focus on four followers of Dracula – his first sired vampire, a mad scientist, a vampiric bride, and a vampire-to-be – when they try to retrieve Dracula and his coffin after Dracula is attacked during his return to Transylvania. Notably, this season marks the return of Dimension 20's in-person miniatures and battlemats, which had been absent for several seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dimension 20 is one of Dropout.tv's more popular shows, with most seasons focused on shorter D&D campaigns set in non-traditional settings. This marks the first time that Bhullar has joined the cast of Dimension 20, although her name should be well known to D&D fans, as she's a popular streaming and D&D DM. The rest of the cast of Dimension 20 have all appeared in previous seasons of the show. Bhullar is stepping in for regular Dimension 20 DM Brennan Lee Mulligan, who is currently running Critical Role's Exandria Unlimited: Calamity. Bhullar is the third Game Master for Dimension 20, following Mulligan and Aabria Iyengar, who ran the "Misfits & Magic" season last year.