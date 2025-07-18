D&D’s New Eberron: Forge of the Artificer Book Gets Delayed

Many Artificer fans have been looking forward to the new Dungeons & Dragons book, Eberron: Forge of the Artificer. Originally, this latest entry was supposed to release on August 19th, 2025. However, Wizards of the Coast has just announced that the book’s release date will be delayed by several months. Now, fans will not get ahold of the new Eberron book until December 9th. This also impacts the plan for early access for D&D Beyond subscribers.

Those hoping to play the revised Artificer will no doubt be disappointed by the news of a longer wait. However, the delay is for a good reason. In their post about the delay, Wizards of the Coast shared images of the first round of print copies of Forge of the Artificer to showcase why the book isn’t releasing as planned. The print copies did not meet the D&D production standards due to an issue that took a little while to detect. The covers of the books have started to warp, causing the first print run of the new book to fall short of expectations. So, Wizards is ordering a full reprint for the physical run of Forge of the Artificer.

Eberron: Forge of the Artificer will now release on December 9, 2025.



This change affects both physical and digital editions due to a printing issue discovered after production.



The entire line will be reprinted to ensure no D&D fans wind up with one of the defective copies. While this is a good call for quality assurance, it’s going to take time for the new books to arrive. Thus, the release date for Eberron: Forge of the Artificer is being pushed back to December 9th. This will impact the digital editions as well, since Wizards has decided to keep the release dates aligned.

Revised Early Access Schedule for Forge of the Artificer

D&D Beyond subscribers typically get a few weeks of early access for new books like Forge of the Artificer. Given the new release date for the book, the Early Access schedule has also shifted. Now, Early Access to the digital text will roll out as follows:

WPN Stores & D&D Beyond Master Tier Subscribers – November 25th (two weeks early)

D&D Beyond Hero Tier Access – December 2nd (one week early)

These dates are shifted back to align with the new release schedule.

New Pre-Order Bonus Adventure Added to Forge of the Artificer Release

Image courtesy of wizards of the coast

As an apology for the delay, Wizards of the Coast is offering another bonus to anyone who has pre-ordered Eberron: Forge of the Artificer. Along with the previously announced free digital dice, players will now get a bonus mini-adventure. No details yet on what the bonus adventure will be, but it will be included with your D&D Beyond purchase or at your partner location on December 9th. More details about the extra bonus adventure will be revealed closer to the book’s new release date.

The delay for Forge of the Artificer is no doubt disappointing for fans who were looking forward to the latest book. However, it’s certainly better than shipping out defective physical copies. Though we’ll be waiting a bit longer, the reprinted books should ultimately look better on our D&D shelves.

Are you disappointed with the delay for Eberron: Forge of the Artificer? Did you already pre-order it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!