Choose Your Own Dungeons & Dragons Adventure in Audiobook Form

The popular series of Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest books are now interactive audiobooks. Earlier this week, Dreamscape Media released all six titles of the Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest books as new audiobooks, which are available to purchase through Amazon, Apple iBooks, Audible, and Google Play. The audiobooks can also be accessed via Hoopla Digital for free to those who have a valid library card from a library that uses that service. The Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest books are "Choose Your Own Adventure" style adventure books that parallel many of Dungeons & Dragons' recent adventures. Readers take on the role of a classic D&D class, such as the Rogue, Cleric, or Fighter, and then read through a branching storyline with multiple potential endings.

The Endless Quest series of books actually have a long history with Dungeons & Dragons. TSR, the original publisher of Dungeons & Dragons, released over 30 Endless Quest books between 1982 and 1987, many of which were set in different D&D campaign settings. The book series was revised in the early 1990s, and a few even received re-prints in 2008 by Wizards of the Coast. The most recent Endless Quest books were all written by acclaimed novelist and game designer Matt Forbeck.

Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest is a good entry point to learn more about the worlds and stories of D&D, and the audiobook format offers a shared alternative that both parents and kids can enjoy. And with the books available on Hoopla, you can try to survive one of these Endless Quest adventures for free. See if you and your kids can survive escaping Strahd's castle, or the zombie-infested jungles of Chult, or the infamous Undermountain dungeon. All six Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest adventures are available on major audiobook platforms and on Hoopla.

