Dungeons & Dragons Frameworks Line of Miniatures Launched by WizKids

WizKids is officially launching a new line of Dungeons & Dragons miniatures that will require both assembly and painting. The Dungeons & Dragons Frameworks line is a new line of customizable miniatures that will allow players to choose their miniature's poses, actions, and even facial expressions. Unlike the line of Dungeons & Dragons Nozlur's Marvelous Miniatures that come assembled and primed for painting, the Frameworks line will come with their pieces still on sprues. Pieces will need to be cut off the sprues and then assembled and glued together, before being primed and painted.

The Dungeons & Dragons Frameworks line will have three distinct types of products. The first product contains parts for a single standard-sized miniature and will include a mix of playable character miniatures (such as Elf Rangers or Dragonborn Paladins) and classic monsters like Beholders and Mind Flayers. WizKids will also produce multi-miniature packs with parts to create Kobold or Orc Warbands, as well as packs containing parts for larger monsters such as trolls, hags, or even a balor. The standard-sized miniature pack will cost $14.99, while the larger packs will run from $24.99 to $99.99 depending on the monsters.

The following sets will be included in the initial launch, which will hit shelves in January 2022: