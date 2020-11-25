ComicBook.com's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide for Dungeons & Dragons

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast) Millions of people tried out Dungeons & Dragons for the first time this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular tabletop roleplaying game translates easily to full online play, leading to many social groups taking the plunge and escaping to a world of swordplay, sorcery, and powerful monsters. You don't need a lot to actually play Dungeons & Dragons - just access to a few rulebooks and a few dice (or dice-rolling apps). However, there are tons of accessories and gifts perfect for the D&D fan in your life, ranging from amazing figures to cool dice or more practical gifts. If you're looking for a present for a D&D player or enthusiast, keep reading on. You'll find something inside for any D&D fan - no matter what their experience level or age. Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured herein, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

1. Tasha's Cauldron of Everything (Photo: Wizards of the Coast) Dungeons & Dragons just released a new rules expansion in November, so if you're trying to find the "newest" thing to get a D&D player, this is the perfect place to start. Tasha's Cauldron of Everything contains over 20 new subclasses, new character creation rules, new magic items, and new campaign-building rules. All of the rules contained in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything are optional, and you won't be able to play a game solely using this book. However, if you know someone who has been playing D&D for a while, this is a solid way to keep them up to date on the game. The book comes in a standard cover, or an alternate cover only available at local gaming stores. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $29.97

2. Core Rulebook Gift Set (Photo: Wizards of the Coast) Do you have someone itching to play Dungeons & Dragons, but doesn't know where to start? Luckily, Wizards of the Coast has a Core Rulebook Gift Set containing the three core rulebooks of the game - the Player's Handbook, the Monster Manual, and the Dungeon Master's Guide. These three rulebooks contain literally all the fundamental rules of the game, providing everything from how to make a D&D character to how to build encounters to test your players. It also comes with a Dungeon Master's Screen and a handy slipcover to store your books. Like Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, the Gift Set comes in two styles - a standard style and an alternative cover set only available at game stores. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $91.97

3. Starter Set (Photo: Wizards of the Coast) If you have someone who is interested in Dungeons & Dragons, but isn't necessarily ready to commit to a full campaign, consider the Starter Set box instead of the Core Rulebook Gift Set. The Starter Set lets a group jump right into the action almost immediately - it comes with a set of basic rules, ready to play characters, a set of dice, and one of the most popular adventures released in recent years - The Lost Mine of Phandelver. The Starter Set is the perfect gateway gift - it's made for anyone who hasn't played D&D before, or hasn't played D&D in a long time. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $11.22

4. D&D Icons of the Realms: Adult White Dragon Premium Figure (Photo: WizKids) WizKids is one of the official makers of Dungeons & Dragons miniatures, and the company has really upped their game when it comes to premium D&D figures. The Adult White Dragon Premium Figure is a perfect gift for someone who either uses miniatures to depict combat or just likes to show off their geeky interests with really cool figures. The Adult White Dragon is over 175 mm tall and depicts the iconic White Dragon as it flies through the air, likely threatening a poor group of adventurers. The dragon can be used in gridded combat, or it can just sit on a shelf, terrifying players with its presence alone. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $69.99

5. The Young Adventurer's Collection (Photo: Ten Speed Press) Dungeons & Dragons is for kids, too! If you're looking to introduce a younger fan to the world of D&D, Ten Speed Press has released a collection of fantastic Young Adventurer's books that introduce readers to the lore and concepts of D&D without bogging them down with rules. These aren't rulebooks, but rather guides that help teach children the difference between a wizard and a sorcerer, or why you should avoid a red dragon but say hello to a copper dragon. The first four books in the series are available in a collector's box, complete with a slipcover. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $24.69

6. The World of Critical Role (Photo: Penguin Random House) Critical Role is one of the reasons that Dungeons & Dragons has exploded in popularity over the past few years. The web series features a group of voice actors playing through a complex D&D campaign, captivating thousands of fans with its deep roleplaying and emmersive world. The show broke Kickstarter records last year when it raised over $12 million to produce an animated series, which will run on Amazon Prime in 2021. As the show grows in popularity, Penguin Random House released The World of Critical Role, a behind-the-scenes history of the show, detailing both the characters and the people who play them. This is the perfect gift for the "Critter" in your life, even if they've been watching the show since Day 1. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $20.16

7. Vox Machina Dice Sets (Photo: Critical Role) There are a TON of different kind of D&D polyhedral dice out there, to the point that it's almost pointless to try to pick out one set to amplify. You can find dice made out of anything, ranging from precious gemstones to actual moose poop. Critical Role released some of the newer and cooler dice sets we've seen recently, each of which are inspired by a different character from their Vox Machina campaigns. These dice are made by Die Hard Dice, made of resin, and come with a special drawstring bag an emblazoned Critical Role logo on them. There are three different sets inspired by Grog, Vax, and Vex, so either pick out which set of dice look the coolest, or buy all three! Where to Buy: Critical Role Website Price: $15.99 per set

8. Curse of Strahd: Legendary Edition (Photo: Beadle & Grimm's) One of Dungeons & Dragons' most iconic adventures in recent years is Curse of Strahd, a gothic horror adventure set in the terrifying land of Ravenloft. Beadle & Grimm's is transforming that classic adventure into a box full of horror with the new Curse of Strahd: Legendary Edition. The premium box contains everything you need to play the campaign, including maps, encounter cards, and handouts. It also comes with special jewelry to pass out to your players, helping them to get fully immersed into the game. This isn't a cheap box set, but it's definitely worth the price and it will help make one of D&D's best adventures unforgettable. Where to Buy: Beadle & Grimm's Website Price: $399.99

9. WarLock Tiles (Photo: WizKids) Dungeons & Dragons doesn't need a gridded map to play, but some players love to get really fancy when prepping for combat. Recently, WizKids released a series of WarLock Tile kits that can be mixed together to create a 3D world that takes gridded combat to the next level. The tiles fit together using special clips and are fully customizable. Sets contain everything from bridges to tavern scenes to classic dungeons, and some of the clips even have special effects that really bring the set to life. New sets come out regularly, but even a Starter Set will provide plenty of tools for the DM in your life. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $77.99