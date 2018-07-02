The ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Hawaiian Shirt is Back For Only $18

This epic Dungeons & Dragons Hawaiian shirt was released back in March and sold out quickly, but it’s back and on sale for the ridiculously fantastic price of $17.99 – or 55% off. Grab one here before they sell out again (which probably won’t take long).

Keep in mind that Gary Gygax, the legendary co-creator of Dungeons & Dragons, would have celebrated his 80th birthday on July 27th. Obviously, playing Dungeons & Dragons with your friends is the best way to celebrate his life and legacy on Gary Gygax Day, but wearing a Hawaiian shirt comes in as a close second. The man loved a good Hawaiian shirt. This one happens to have the Dungeons & Dragons ampersand incorporated throughout. I would say that the nod is subtle, but nothing about this shirt can accurately be described as subtle.

The extra bold among you could take things a step further and pair the shirt with the new Crit Success d20 Banded Trilby, which is available here. The official specs are as follows:

• Crit Success d20 Banded Trilby

• A ThinkGeek creation & exclusive

• Just the thing for your head slot

• Black straw trilby with grosgrain band printed with d20s

• Materials: Straw

• Imported

• One size fits the heads of many humanoid races

• Dimensions: 23 1/2″ interior circumference, 1 1/2″ brim

On a related note, new Dungeons & Dragons adventures Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage are available to pre-order on Amazon with a 20% discount and a release date of September 18th and November 13th respectively.

These books are covered with Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you’ll automatically lock in any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the time that it ships. Below you’ll find official descriptions for both adventures:

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist: “Welcome to Waterdeep, City of Splendors! You’re summoned by Volothamp Geddarm, famous explorer and raconteur, to complete a simple quest. Is anything ever really simple though? Experience a grand caper, pitting your skills and bravado against two nefarious organizations as you go on a hunt for the greatest prize of all.” You can pre-order Dragon Heist right here. A set of Dragon Heist-branded dice is also available and on sale for 10% off.

Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage: “Hundreds of years ago, long before Waterdeep had been built, Halaster Blackcloak carved a vast dungeon beneath Mount Waterdeep and stocked it with all manner of creatures from across the planes. Over time Halaster has gone quite insane and the dungeon he carved, now dubbed Undermountain, is a labyrinthine death trap for those bold enough to venture within. Precious few have returned from Halaster’s home, and frequently they’re not who they were when they started out. One thing is certain however. Wealth unimaginable exists within the halls of Undermountain.” You can pre-order Dungeon of the Mad Mage right here.

You can read more about the Waterdeep adventures right here, and find out more about what’s in store for Dungeons & Dragons in 2018 right here.

Finally, the brand new D&D supplement Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes is shipping on Amazon right now for $33.88. That’s 32% off the list price!

The book contains tons of new monsters and lore within its 256 pages. If you’re an experienced DM looking to provide greater challenges for your players, a player that’s interested in creating more exotic characters, and/or a fan of lore (especially if you enjoyed Volo’s Guide to Monsters), then this book is definitely for you. The official description reads:

“This tome is built on the writings of the renowned wizard from the world of Greyhawk, gathered over a lifetime of research and scholarship. In his travels to other realms and other planes of existence, he has made many friends, and has risked his life an equal number of times, to amass the knowledge contained herein. In addition to Mordenkainen’s musings on the endless wars of the multiverse, the book contains game statistics for dozens of monsters: new demons and devils, several varieties of elves and duergar, and a vast array of other creatures from throughout the planes of existence.“

