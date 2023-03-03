Dungeons & Dragons Movie Gets Official Twitter Emoji

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has gotten its own hashflag ahead of its panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Earlier today, Twitter activated a number of "hashflags" related to the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie. When using hashtags like #DnDMovie, a D&D asterisk will appear immediately after the hashtag. The D&D asterisk is the official logo of Dungeons & Dragons and is a fun little reference to the game's most iconic creatures – dragons. The first official poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also featured the asterisk prominently – the poster shows a giant version of the asterisk with various monsters lurking within it.

Unlike previous Dungeons & Dragons movies, which used some D&D elements but were "generic" fantasy movies, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be set within the Forgotten Realms, a campaign setting created for Dungeons & Dragons and used in dozens of movies, video games, and adventures. A first glimpse of the movie showed what appeared to be Neverwinter, an iconic city of the Forgotten Realms, while a first look at Hugh Grant's character featured him tossing a dragon, a coin used in the Forgotten Realms. A Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern Experience at San Diego Comic-Con also featured several references to the Forgotten Realms, including a Red Wizard of Thay and a black dragon lurking in the swampy Evermoors.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will kick off San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H programming, with an hour-long panel focused on the movie. It's expected that we'll get a first trailer from the panel, along with an official synopsis of the film.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The movie will be released on March 3, 2023.