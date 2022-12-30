Dungeons & Dragons Movie Star Compares His Spellcasting to Dr. Strange

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie star Justice Smith found an interesting way to separate their spellcasting from other well-known movie magicians like Dr. Strange. Earlier this week, Collider posted an interview with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Justice Smith and Rege-Jean Page. In the interview, Smith and Page discussed the use of magic in the film, with Smith pointing out one way he tried to separate his hand gestures (also known as somatic components) from other movie magicians. "I do a lot of spell casting in the film, and I worked with this lovely choreographer to create unique gestures for each spell," Smith said. "And I know a bit of sign language, so I try to incorporate that [into] it. Whatever the spell does, I try to incorporate the word in sign language into the gesture of this spell. Not for every gesture."

Page then compared Smith's movements to Marvel's Dr. Strange, saying "Take that, Dr. Strange. He's actually spelling words."

I hate [in] movies, when they have magic powers, and they just go like this [gestures vaguely with hand]," Smith continued. "I was like, "I want everything to be unique and creative." So, remembering which spoken word of the spell goes with which gesture, and at what time. I guess it wasn't difficult."

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also stars Hugh Grant in addition to the actors shown above.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The movie is an original story but is set in the Forgotten Realms, an iconic fantasy setting central to the Dungeons & Dragons game and wider franchise. Dozens of novels and video games have been set in the Forgotten Realms, as has countless tabletop adventures. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also has no connection to the trilogy of Dungeons & Dragons movies released in the early 2000s, which featured various D&D monsters and fantasy races, but were not set in any particular D&D world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31, 2023.