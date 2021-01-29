Iron Kingdoms Returns as a Dungeons & Dragons 5E Campaign Setting

The steampunk and sword-and-sorcery fusion Iron Kingdoms is returning as a campaign setting for Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition. Earlier this week, Privateer Press launched a Kickstarter for Iron Kingdoms: Requiem, a new installment of its popular tabletop RPG world. The Kickstarter is funding publication of three distinct sourcebooks - a Requiem campaign setting, a Monsternomicon featuring over 80 monster statblocks made for D&D 5E rules, and The Legend of the Witchfire adventure book that takes players on a Level 1 to Level 4 adventure that serves as an introduction for players to the dark fantasy world of Iron Kingdoms.

Originally launched in 2001 using the d20 system, Iron Kingdoms is a fully fleshed-out world that combines steampunk, gunpowder, and traditional fantasy. The heroes of Iron Kingdoms carry firearms and command massive steamjack automatons while battling dangerous Infernals. Privateer Press's previous installment of Iron Kingdoms used a custom rules system, but Requiem returns the game to its roots while also opening it up to the millions of players who are familiar with the 5E ruleset. Additionally, The Legend of the Witchfire adventure serves as a sequel to the original three adventures that launched the Iron Kingdoms book, bringing back Alexia and her magic sword Witchfire.

Iron Kingdoms: Requiem will feature several new 5E character classes unique to Iron Kingdoms, including the gun mage and warcaster, along with new subclasses, spells, and feats that can be integrated into existing 5E rules. Also included is a full ruleset for the arcane technologies of the setting, explaining how firearms, mechanika, and warjacks are used in the game.

Fans can back Iron Kingdoms: Requiem on Kickstarter. A $50 pledge comes with PDF versions of all three books or a physical edition of the campaign setting book. The Kickstarter has already raised over $325,000 - far exceeding its $100,000 goal.