Dungeons & Dragons Releases First Chapter of Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel for Free

Dungeons & Dragons has provided fans with a beefy preview of their upcoming adventure anthology book. Wizards of the Coast has provided fans with the first chapter of Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel as a free preview through D&D Beyond. Any registered D&D Beyond user can claim the first chapter, which serves as a mini-gazetteer of the Radiant Citadel, for free using this link. for free using this link.

The opening chapter of the upcoming anthology book provides players with an overview of the Radiant Citadel and how it serves as a hub between several cultures known as the founding civilizations. The chapter discusses the Concord Jewels that help travelers journey from the Radiant Citadel (which is located in the Ethereal Plane) and various points in the Material Plane. Also covered are some of the key organizations within the Radiant Citadel and the intriguing Dawn Incarnates, which are crystalline collections of spirits that hold the collective knowledge of the civilization they represent. Many of the known founding civilizations are explored further in the adventures found in Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, but others are considered "lost" and allow DMs to build their own mythology into this new setting.

While the Radiant Citadel is a new setting that's not really tied to any past D&D lore, there is an intriguing tease to "the First World," a predecessor to the multiverse created by the dragon gods Bahamut and Tiamat. One theory about the Radiant Citadel's origin claims that it is a relic from the First World, created before the Material Plane shattered into the Multiverse.

Wizards of the Coast has released a steady stream of new content for D&D Beyond since Hasbro purchased the website/toolkit earlier this year. Between the new preview, the recently released Vecna Dossier, and the Monstrous Compendium, Wizards is producing a ton of content that can only be accessed on the site.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel will be released on July 19th.