Dungeons & Dragons Announces Partnership With G4 for D&D Live 2021

Dungeons & Dragons and G4 are teaming up for Dungeons & Dragons big annual celebration. Wizards of the Coast and G4 announced that this year's D&D Live will take place on July 16th and July 17th and will air on all D&D and G4 digital platforms. The two-day event will feature four games with celebrity guests and expert DMs, as well as a new product announcement (likely the traditional fall campaign book), roundtables, and exclusive giveaways. Additionally, Dungeons & Dragons and G4 will also team-up for a four-part limited series that will air on G4 in the fall after the network officially launches.

D&D Live is an annual event hosted by Wizards of the Coast that features a mix of widespread gaming, celebrity games, and more. After two years of the event taking place as a mini-convention in Los Angeles, D&D Live moved to an online format in 2020 due to COVID-19. The games played during the event usually serve as a preview of the fall's campaign adventure book, which provides DMs and players with a full campaign story to play through. Other partner brands of Dungeons & Dragons have also used the event to launch their own products and shows.

In a press release, Kevin Sabbe of G4 noted that their audience feedback included a demand for tabletop gaming. "As we continue to interact with our audience leading up to the launch of the network, one of the most resounding requests was for tabletop gaming content,” said Sabbe. “This partnership reinforces our focus on authentic gaming content that will entertain existing D&D fans and those new to the world of tabletop as well.”

More details about G4's new Dungeons & Dragons show will be released later this year. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more details about this year's D&D Live and G4's partnership with the game.