Ricky Gervais's most likable co-star will appear in next year's Dungeons & Dragons movie. Earlier this year, a profile about the German Shepherd Antilly, a stunt dog best known for her appearances in the Netflix series After Life, revealed that the dog will appear in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie. The Daily Star notes that the dog will appear in scenes with movie stars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, although the profile declines to give any other information about what sort of role the dog will play. Antilly is a 10-year old German Shepherd and plays a crucial role in After Life, as the dog provides Gervais's character Tony with a reason to continue living after his wife's death.

While Dungeons & Dragons finished filming last year, details about the movie remain shrouded in mystery. The movie will star Pine, Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, and Sophia Lillis. We also know that Grant will play the villain of the film. But while the movie will be set in the Forgotten Realms, a well-known locale used in many D&D games, we have no details about the plot of the movie or who the actors will be playing. Scenes for the movie have been filmed at several historical locations in the United Kingdom, including Alnwick Castle, Carrickfergus Castle, and Wells Cathedral. Scenes were also filmed at Galboly, an Irish village previously used to film scenes for Game of Thrones.

Speaking to Collider earlier this year, Pine did provide some details about the film's tone. "There was a lot of laughs," Pine said. The way that I've been describing it, it's like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it's somewhere in that ballpark. It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, there's a bit of Goonies in there. My character, he's the ultimate party planner. I think it's going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that's all you can ask for."

Dungeons & Dragons will be released on March 3, 2023.