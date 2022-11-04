Dungeons & Dragons Movie Release Date Moved

Paramount Pictures has moved the release date for its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie. The blockbuster movie will now be released on March 31st, essentially swapping places with Scream 6, which will now come out on March 10th. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was set to be released on March 3, 2023, while Scream 6 was due to be released on March 31st. No reason was given for the delay.

The delay means that fans will have to wait a bit longer for the newest Dungeons & Dragons movie. The movie was originally set to be released in July 2021 but was pushed back to November 2021 to accommodate the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The movie was then delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with filming not even starting until April 2021. Marketing for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves only started a few months ago with the release of the first movie trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, and merchandise for the movie was only starting to get revealed by Hasbro.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." The movie will be set in the Forgotten Realms and Hasbro hopes that the movie is successful enough to jumpstart a full cinematic franchise, with multiple TV shows currently in development.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The movie will be released on March 31, 2023.