When Will Dungeons & Dragons Announce Its Next Book?

We may not have to wait very long to find out about Dungeons & Dragons next book. 2021 is here and Dungeons & Dragons fans are already wondering what the game has planned for 2021. Wizards of the Coast has traditionally been very tight-lipped about its plans for D&D , but we do know a little bit about what might be in store for the popular roleplaying game over the next few months. For instance, it was confirmed that Dungeons & Dragons is working on updating three "classic" campaign settings for Fifth Edition use, with strong hints that one of those campaign settings is almost certainly Dragonlance. We can also expect that Dungeons & Dragons is working on another major campaign adventure, which will be released in the fall as has become a tradition of sorts over the past few years.

Other than those teases, we don't know what Dungeons & Dragons has planned. However, we can look over the past few years as to when we can expect an announcement. Last year, Dungeons & Dragons formally announced its first 2020 book, Explorer's Guide to Wildemount, on January 13th, a day after Amazon leaked the book's existence through a product page listing. A second campaign setting book, Mythic Odysseys of Theros, was leaked on February 28th by Penguin Random House and was then officially announced on March 2nd.

In 2019, Amazon leaked the existence of Ghosts of Saltmarsh, a book containing 5th Edition adaptations of several classic D&D adventures, on February 24th. Wizards of the Coast formally announced Ghosts of Saltmarsh the following day on February 25th.

One similarity between Ghosts of Saltmarsh and Mythic Odysseys of Theros is that both of those books were announced in February and then officially released in May. Explorer's Guide to Wildemount had a much shorter announcement window - it was announced in early January and then released in March.

Amazon seems to have cooled its penchant for leaking D&D books as of late, although other booksellers may still provide an accidental look before an official announcement. If recent history holds, we may see an announcement either in early January or in late February, depending on when Wizards of the Coast wants to release its first D&D book of 2021.

