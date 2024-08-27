Dungeons & Dragons Returns to Forgotten Realms in 2025

Dungeons & Dragons has provided a sneak peak of upcoming releases for 2025, which includes two books focused on the Forgotten Realms. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced a slate of upcoming releases for Dungeons & Dragons, all of which are due for release in 2025. The new releases includes a brand new Dragon-focused anthology, plus a new Starter Set inspired by Keep on the Borderlands, and two books focused on the Forgotten Realms. One of the new Forgotten Realms books, a Player Guide, will focus on new subclasses, feats, backgrounds, factions, and spells.

The full descriptions of the new releases were provided by Wizards of the Coast:

Dragon Anthology (working title) scheduled for Summer 2025: Everything you need to know about dragons but were afraid to ask, plus ten short adventures that all feature dragons in dungeons!

Updated Starter Set (working title) scheduled for Fall 2025: Featuring unique components designed to introduce new players to D&D through an adventure inspired by “Keep on the Borderlands”

The Forgotten Realms Player Guide (working title) scheduled for Late 2025: New subclasses, feats, backgrounds, factions, and spells from D&D’s most popular setting

The Forgotten Realms Adventure Guide (working title) scheduled for Late 2025: A toolbox overflowing with lore and locations to inspire DMs to create endless Forgotten Realms campaigns for players to explore

Notably, the focus on the Forgotten Realms sends players back to Dungeons & Dragons’ most-used setting and also the setting of Baldur’s Gate 3, the smash hit game based on Dungeons & Dragons. The Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide was also an early D&D 5th edition release that added new subclasses and species for players.

Wizards also announced that local game stores would now have the same two-week early access window to sell new releases available to D&D Beyond users.