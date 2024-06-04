Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Monster Manual Cover

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed the cover to its new Monster Manual, which will be released in early 2025 as part of a re-release of its core rulebooks. Today, IGN revealed the cover to the new Monster Manual, which depicts a Beholder looming over Minsc and Boo (from the Baldur's Gate series of games) and Vajra Safahr, the Blackstaff of Waterdeep. A bevy of popular monsters from the game also appear on the cover, including a displacer beast, mimic, and gelatinous cube. The cover was illustrated by Tyler Jacobson, who also provided the art for the new Player's Handbook and Dungeon Master's Guide covers. You can check out the new cover down below:

Wizards of the Coast is releasing new versions of Dungeons & Dragons' core rulebooks as part of the game's 50th anniversary. While Wizards is adamant that D&D is not switching editions (a loaded term within D&D nomenclature), all three rulebooks have been re-written, reformatted, and given new artwork. In the case of the Monster Manual, many new monsters have been added to the book to give Dungeon Masters new options based on various tiers of play. In particular, both high and low level versions of classic monsters have been added to the game, providing additional versatility to the types of foes players can face as they level up their characters.

The upcoming Core Rulebook release will dominate the remainder of 2024's release schedule and will push into 2025. Later this summer, D&D will release the anthology book Quests From the Infinite Staircase and a history book detailing the making of the original Dungeons & Dragons ruleset. Afterwards, Wizards will release the Core Rulebooks, with the Player Handbook coming out in September, the Dungeon Master's Guide coming out in November and then the Monster Manual coming out in February 2025. You'll be able to find them here on Amazon soon.