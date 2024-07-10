Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Redesigned Sorcerer

Dungeons & Dragons has provided fans with a first look at the new Sorcerer class that will appear in the 2024 Player’s Handbook. On Tuesday, Wizards of the Coast released a video showcasing the Sorcerer’s new and redesigned class abilities. Sorcerers focus on modifying spells using metamagic and other abilities. While the video didn’t focus much on the reworked metamagic options, it did showcase several other new abilities as well as the four subclasses that will appear in the new Player’s Handbook.

One notable change to the Sorcerer is that it gains a new ability at 1st level – Innate Sorcery. This ability allows players to spend a bonus action to activate the ability and increase their DC for a spell and gain Advantage on a spell attack roll for one of the Sorcerer’s spells. This is a new core ability for the Sorcerer and was described as an equivalent to the Barbarian’s Rage ability. At 7th Level, the Sorcerer gains the Sorcery Incarnate that gives the Sorcerer a way to restore Innate Sorcery by spending Sorcery Points and also gives the Sorcerer the ability to use two metamagic options at the same time when Innate Sorcery is active.

The 2024 Player’s Handbook will bring the Aberrant Sorcerer and Clockwork Sorcerer from Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything with only minor updates, but the Draconic Sorcerer and the Wild Magic Sorcerer have both received significant updates. The Draconic Sorcerer gets an updated list of subclass spells, including the new Dragon Breath spell, which is a reworked version of the Draconic Sorcerer’s subclass feature. The Draconic Sorcerer can also use a Summon Dragon spell at higher levels and eventually cast the spell without requiring concentration or a spell slot. Meanwhile, the Wild Magic Sorcerer has seen the Wild Magic table reworked with more “good” options. Additionally, players will generally have more access to the Wild Magic table, including an ability at 18th level that allows players to automatically trigger the Wild Magic table and choose which effect they want.

Because there wasn’t an accompanying D&D Beyond article, some new details about the new Sorcerer class weren’t immediately made available. However, players will learn more about the reworked metamagic options in the future. More details about Dungeons & Dragons’ new 2024 Player’s Handbook can be found here.